Pastor John RuizMar 21, 1950 - Oct 17, 2020Pastor John Ruiz went to be with his Lord and Savior on October 17, 2020. He was born on March 21, 1953 in Merced, California. He was a lifelong resident of Planada, California.John graduated from Le Grand High School in 1968, where he excelled in football, basketball and track. He retired from the Merced Union High School District and then took the position as the Pastor of Planada Gospel Lighthouse Church.Preceded in death by his parents, Ladislao and Ofelia Ruiz, he is survived by his sons John Ruiz, Jr. (Olga) and Gabriel Ruiz, both of Merced; six grandchildren, and one great-grandson. He also leaves two sisters, Yolanda DeVine and Alicia Rodriguez (Tanis), two brothers, Andy Ruiz (Susie) and Henry Ruiz; and many nephews and nieces.His greatest accomplishment was when the call on his life was fulfilled by becoming a pastor. Pastor John loved the Lord and his congregation. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.Viewing and visitation for Pastor John will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 from 4:00-6:00 PM at Whitton Family Funeral Service in Merced. Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Plainsburg Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a charitable donation in Pastor John's name to St. Jude Hospital. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the wearing of masks and social distancing will be observed.