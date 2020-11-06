John Louis Rushing IIFeb 26, 1972 - Oct 23, 2020John Louis Rushing II was born on February 26, 1972 and passed away on October 23, 2020 in Mesa, Arizona.John was born and raised in Merced, California. He attended Washington State University where he played on the football team. After graduating he coached football at Merced High School before moving up to coaching college football at Utah State University. He eventually became a coach for the NFL. John was a coach for the Green Bay Packers.John is survived by his loving wife Angela Rushing, children Tatiana, Nataya, Kamiah and John. He also leaves behind his parents Marscinia and Bruce Robinson; father Ollie Rushing; maternal brother Kevin Robinson; paternal brothers Laron, Pierre, Antone, Dominique and Jaquan Rushing; maternal sister Sonja Holmes; paternal sisters Belinda and Nicka Rushing; grandparent Neomia Graham and two grandchildren. A host of aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends will dearly love and miss John.Due to COVID-19 funeral services will be held privately for close family and friends. John will be laid to rest in his home town of Merced, California at Merced District Cemetery.