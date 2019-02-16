John Staedler
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Staedler.
July 3,1924- February 3, 2019
John Staedler lived to be 94 years old and passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on February 3,2019 at Mercy Hospital.He was born to Harry and Hannah Staedler in 1924, was a proud Army Air Corp Veteran of World War ll and a surviving POW. He worked at Farmers Insurance Group for 32 years. John married his 1st wife Joyce in 1946 and after her passing, married his 2nd wife Pearl in 1984. Over the years he enjoyed square dancing, traveling, creating and building things with his hands,the beach and outdoors. John is preceded in death by his parents, wives Joyce and Pearl, sisters Ethel and Maybelle and brother Harry. He is survived by daughters Jill Pangelina (Joe) and Janice (Vicky); grandchildren Joey Pangelina (Tabitha), Jamie Pangelina (Isaac Smith); great-grandchildren Jaden, Brooklyn,Jace and Kensley. He also leaves behind several nieces and nephews. There will be no services per John's request. Donations can be made to the Salvation Army. We wish to thank the staff at Park Merced for their love and care for John while he resided there.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in Merced Sun Star on Feb. 16, 2019