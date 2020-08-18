John Dale StrangeOctober 19,1978-August 3, 2020August 3, 2020, John Strange left this world with his beloved wife, Pepper Strange, by his side. Together they had an incredible life with their son, Memphis Strange, whom he loved dearly. John was preceded in death by his father Christopher Strange, and survived by his mother, Cindy Huie. A sister, Amy Webster and brother in law Larry Webster . He also had two brothers Chris and Michael Strange and two sister in laws Loretta and Emily Gurrola.He had many people in his life that he cherished including his nieces and nephews; Jeanette and Jeremy Showman, David and LeAnn Webster, Kelly Webster, Dallas Webster, Cherene Araujo, Thomas Araujo, and Rocco Cabral. He also left behind great nieces and a nephew: Khloe and Grayson Showman, Aubrey Webster. All of whom adored him and he loved them.Those closest to him knew he was caring, creative, had a great sense of humor, and truly had a heart of gold. He served his country in the U.S. Army from 2007-2011. Afterwards, he dedicated his life to taking care of his wife, son, and mother.John was a very private person, a celebration of life will take place at a later date.