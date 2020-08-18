1/1
John Strange
1978 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Dale Strange
October 19,1978-August 3, 2020
August 3, 2020, John Strange left this world with his beloved wife, Pepper Strange, by his side. Together they had an incredible life with their son, Memphis Strange, whom he loved dearly. John was preceded in death by his father Christopher Strange, and survived by his mother, Cindy Huie. A sister, Amy Webster and brother in law Larry Webster . He also had two brothers Chris and Michael Strange and two sister in laws Loretta and Emily Gurrola.
He had many people in his life that he cherished including his nieces and nephews; Jeanette and Jeremy Showman, David and LeAnn Webster, Kelly Webster, Dallas Webster, Cherene Araujo, Thomas Araujo, and Rocco Cabral. He also left behind great nieces and a nephew: Khloe and Grayson Showman, Aubrey Webster. All of whom adored him and he loved them.
Those closest to him knew he was caring, creative, had a great sense of humor, and truly had a heart of gold. He served his country in the U.S. Army from 2007-2011. Afterwards, he dedicated his life to taking care of his wife, son, and mother.
John was a very private person, a celebration of life will take place at a later date.

www.cvobituaries.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Aug. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 18, 2020
As a teacher at Golden Valley,I had the pleasure of getting to know John when he was a student enrolled in my English class. He was kindhearted, intelligent, and funny. My sincerest condolences to Pepper and family.
Karen Davis
Teacher
August 16, 2020
I knew John when we were going to school he was a friend that always stuck with me even though we didn't see each other all the time you have my deepest condolences
Jesse Rodriguez
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved