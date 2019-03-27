John Vargas
February 23,1943 - March 19, 2019
John Vargas passed on 3/19/19 in Modesto Hospital from medical complications. He is survived by his loving companion of 45 years Ala Nichols and five children, Johnny, Robert, Virginia, Chester, Wilbert and 13 grandchildren. John was born into a large family. Father Angel Vargas and Clara Vargas and 21 kids. John was a good man willing to help anyone in need. He was very well loved and will be missed by all who knew him. Sold a lot of hay to dairymen and got along with the farmers. He was a beautiful man.
Services will be held at Ivers Alcorn Funeral Home 901 W. Main Street Merced, California on Tuesday April 2, @12:00pm. Visitation from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm
Published in Merced Sun Star from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2019