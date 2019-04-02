Obituary Guest Book View Sign



John Vargas Sr. was born on February 23, 1943 to Angel and Clara Vargas. John Vargas passed away on March 19, 2019 at the age of 76. He is survived by the love of his life of 45 years Ala Nichols and there five children, (John and Sue Vargas, Robert and Blanca Vargas, Virginia and Ray Allen, Chester and Michelle Vargas, and Wilbur Vargas) and 13 grandchildren.

John Vargas Sr. preceded in death by his parents, Angel and Clara Vargas, seven siblings (brothers: Leopold Vargas, Manuel Vargas 1st, Raymond Vargas, Richard Vargas, Manuel Vargas 2nd, Jesse Vargas and sister Helen Shue.

He is survived by ten siblings (Joe and Sarah Vargas of Fairburn, Georgia, Virginia and John Bodine of Oneonta, Alabama,David and Theresa Vargas, Henry and Becky Vargas, Angel and Cecilia Vargas, Eddie and Tina Vargas, Margaret Madrid, Rosemary Vargas all of Merced, California, Irene Morgado of Atwater, California and Angie and Tom Herrera of Livingston, California. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Services for John Vargas Sr. will be Tuesday, April 2, 2019 9am-12pm. Ivers and Alcorn Funeral Home. 901 W Main Street, Merced, Ca 95340.

Burial services immediately following at: Winton Cemetery in Winton, Ca.

Celebration of Life thereafter at: VFW Hall at 2pm (7093 Winton Ave, Winton, Ca

901 W. Main Street

Merced , CA 95340

Funeral Home Ivers & Alcorn Funeral Home - Merced
901 W. Main Street
Merced , CA 95340
209-722-6201
Published in Merced Sun Star on Apr. 2, 2019

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close