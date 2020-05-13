John Anthony WackApril 29, 1956 - April 10, 2020John Anthony Wack passed away on April 10th, 2020. He was taking a rest in his backyard, that he loved so much, and went peacefully in his sleep. Throughout his life, John made sure that every moment was lived to the fullest. He was loved by many, and after a visit, his friends and family always anticipated their next adventure with him.John was born April 29th, 1956 in Atwater, California. He was the eldest son of Fred and Nina D. Wack. John enjoyed his childhood with his three siblings and close Atwater friends. He met his future wife at the age of 16, and upon seeing Teri, told his friend "I am going to marry that girl." He did just that, 4 years later.John began his studies at Saint Mary's College of California, where he met some of his closest, and treasured friends. He and his class-mates pulled off pranks that are still being talked about on campus. John remained an avid SMC fan his whole life, attending basketball games with those same lifelong buddies.John transferred to UC Davis, where he graduated with a bachelor's degree in political science. He and Teri were married by now, and had their eldest child, a daughter named Jennifer. After graduation, they moved to Berkeley, and he began attending UC Hastings College of the Law. He and Teri discovered she was pregnant with their second child, Robert. It was time to switch gears.John entered the U.S. Navy as a helicopter pilot, a career of 12 wonderful years, proudly serving his country. The Navy brought his family to San Diego, where John began surfing and Teri had their third child, Lauren. They moved to Puerto Rico and enjoyed four years in the sun and ocean, after which the family decided it was time to switch gears again. The family moved to Indiana, where John graduated from the Krannert School of Management, at Purdue University, with a master's degree. The family was off to their next adventure, back to California.Teri and John eventually settled in Marin. John was working as a Business Development Manager for Smoke Guard, where he formed close friendships. John loved his work. He and Teri bought their home in Novato, and created what John often referred to as "his heaven". They spent their free time reconnecting with close friends from Atwater and Saint Mary's, and enjoying life together. He was the consummate host, and perfected many cocktails for his gatherings. Those who were close to him will be listening to his carefully curated music playlists for years to come. John and Teri created a beautiful life for themselves, and after 43 years of marriage, they were still each other's best friend and one true love. He will be missed by all those who had the pleasure of knowing him.John is survived by his wife, Teri and his three children, Jennifer, Robert, and Lauren. He is preceded in death by his father, Fred Wack, and survived by his mother, Nina D. Wack as well as his siblings, Maria, James, and Julie. He is also survived by many friends who will always remember John's calming voice and inviting eyes, as well as his love for mischief and laughter.During these tough times, funeral arrangements will be postponed until the proper celebration can be planned to honor John's beautiful life.