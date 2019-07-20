Guest Book View Sign Service Information Sunset Hills Cemetery Funeral Home & Crematorium 4810 Willamette St Eugene , OR 97405 (541)-342-6853 Celebration of Life 4:00 PM Sunset Hills Cemetery Funeral Home & Crematorium 4810 Willamette St Eugene , OR 97405 View Map Send Flowers Obituary



February 17, 1952 - July 20, 2019

On June 30 John Edward White, M.D. passed away in his sleep at his home in Eugene, Oregon as a result of congestive heart failure. John was born on February 17, 1952 to Edward and Pearl (Leveritt) White in Atwater, California.

John was a board-certified family practice physician at Springfield Family Physicians from 2013 until present. Previously he worked as a family practice physician in Boise, Idaho; Ogden Utah; and Beijing, China. John did his family practice residency at Montgomery Hospital in Norristown, Pa. Prior to going to Jefferson Medical College and becoming a physician, John was an optometrist for nine years in Washington, D.C. and Tokyo, Japan

John enjoyed helping people, especially his patients of all ages. He liked to have fun: he was known for his unusual ties featuring cartoon characters. Halloween was his favorite holiday; he always had an inventive costume. Most recently he was Gru from "Despicable Me;" some co-workers at Springfield Family Physicians dressed as minions. He was particularly proud of winning the "Ugliest Sweater" contest at his work last Christmas.

He enjoyed travelling. He and his wife spent five years living abroad, four of them in China and one in Japan. He worked as a physician in Beijing for SOS, an American company. He enjoyed a good bargain, and took pride in haggling in Chinese.

While living overseas, he became familiar with diseases and health problems not commonly seen in the U.S.

John was born with a congenital defect, a bicuspid aortic valve, but he did not let it stop him from being a great athelete. He completed eight Marine Corps Marathons in Washington, D.C., and has the T-shirts to show for it. He enjoyed water skiing, snowboarding and skiing.

John always loved a good (or bad) Chinese buffet for lunch. He sang along to the Beatles and other oldies in the car, often serenading his family during road trips

He will be remembered for his voracious reading, trivia expertise, and most importantly his dedication to his patients and the many people he helped in his years as a physician.

John was member of the American Academy of Family Practice and the American Medical Association. John won California's Bank of America Science and Engineering Award in 1972. He attended UCLA on a wrestling scholarship and twice qualified for the NCAA Division 1 wrestling finals. He won many wrestling trophies. John also played football in college.

On September 8, 1984 John married Loretta Tofani in the state of New York, and they have been married since.

John is survived by his spouse Loretta of Eugene, OR; daughter Nicolle Tofani Lofgren (Patrick) who is a veterinarian in Great Neck, NY; Daughter Julia Tofani White who is a U.S. Forest Ranger technician in Trout Lake, WA; son Andrew Tofani White who is a college student in Golden, CO; sister Dr. Reba White of Merced, CA; and sister Flora Thompson of Fremont, CA.

A celebration of life followed by reception was held on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 4 PM at Sunset Hills Funeral Home, 4810 Willamette Street, Eugene, OR 97405.

