Johnnie Faye MooreApril 13, 1939 / May 7, 2020Faye Moore was born on April 13, 1939 in Amarillo, Texas and passed away at the age of 81 on May 7, 2020 in Merced, California where she was a resident for 50 years. Faye attended Bible Baptist Church in Merced. She was the owner of Merle Norman Cosmetic Studio and was a dietary supervisor for Winton School District. Faye loved gardening and playing the slot machines. She was a strong woman who taught her children to be independent and self-reliant. Faye was hard working and could do anything she set her mind to. Faye has suffered with a bad back and a blood disorder for many years, now she is no longer in pain. Faye is survived by her daughters Becky Doss who was her caregiver, Jackie Griffith and husband Cary of Hornitos, California and son John Stephan and wife Vickie of Port Orange, Florida, Daughter Deborah or Killeen, TX. She also leaves behind her brother Lewis Pippin and wife Dorothy of Lan Luis Obispo, California as well as 7 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Ray Moore and parents.