Guest Book View Sign Service Information Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home 1490 B Street Merced , CA 95340 (209)-722-4191 Vigil 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home 1490 B Street Merced , CA 95340 View Map Rosary 6:00 PM Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home 1490 B Street Merced , CA 95340 View Map Funeral Mass 10:00 AM St. Patrick's Catholic Church Merced , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

JOHNNIE M. ROCHA

JAN 27, 1921 - JUL 21, 2019

Johnnie M. Rocha of Merced, Ca. was born January 27, 1921 in Massachusetts to Manuel and Mary Rocha. He passed away on July 21, 2019 at home with his loving wife Rosie of 60 years at his side.

In the 1940's Johnnie played semi-pro baseball in Modesto, Ca. for 7 years. He managed a championship baseball team for the Merced City League from 1951 to 1954. In 1956 Johnnie was the president of the league and he organized the first Merced City Softball Tournament and was president of the Softball Association. He was also a member of the A.S.A Umpires Association. In 1963 he organized fundraising for the Bowl Down for the Cancer Society. He enjoyed bowling and was a member of the Merced Men's Bowling Association for 20 years. He also helped organize the Three Gateways Sportsmen's Club in 1968 and was a co-founder and chairman of the Merced County Sports Hall of Fame. He was inducted in the Hall of Fame in 1976. Johnnie was also a member of the Merced County Historical Society and was honored in 2011 in the Merced County Old Timers Association. Johnnie loved to hunt and fish and he planned an annual mens trip with his family at Porcupine Creek in Yosemite.

Johnnie is preceded in death by his parents Manuel and Mary Rocha; his sons, Gerald and Daniel; his daughter, Nicolette and his sisters, Mary Lemos and Lillie Standifird.

He is survived by his loving wife Rosie Rocha; his children Gary (Ruthanne) Rocha, Patti Coffee, Pam (Gary) Larimer, Julie (Gary) Cornaggia. Along with 7 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild and numerous nephews and nieces.

Remembrances can be made to The Kayla Bernardi Bee Positive Foundation, PO Box 307, Turlock, Ca. 95381 or the Merced County Historical Society Courthouse Museum, 21st and N Street, Merced, Ca. 95340. On behalf of the family, they would like to thank all his caregivers for their caring dedication to Johnnie.

There will be a vigil held on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home located at 1490 B Street, Merced, Ca. A rosary will be recited at 6:00 p.m.. A funeral mass will be held the next day July 31, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Merced, Ca. with interment following at Calvary Cemetery.

www.cvobituaries.com





JOHNNIE M. ROCHAJAN 27, 1921 - JUL 21, 2019Johnnie M. Rocha of Merced, Ca. was born January 27, 1921 in Massachusetts to Manuel and Mary Rocha. He passed away on July 21, 2019 at home with his loving wife Rosie of 60 years at his side.In the 1940's Johnnie played semi-pro baseball in Modesto, Ca. for 7 years. He managed a championship baseball team for the Merced City League from 1951 to 1954. In 1956 Johnnie was the president of the league and he organized the first Merced City Softball Tournament and was president of the Softball Association. He was also a member of the A.S.A Umpires Association. In 1963 he organized fundraising for the Bowl Down for the Cancer Society. He enjoyed bowling and was a member of the Merced Men's Bowling Association for 20 years. He also helped organize the Three Gateways Sportsmen's Club in 1968 and was a co-founder and chairman of the Merced County Sports Hall of Fame. He was inducted in the Hall of Fame in 1976. Johnnie was also a member of the Merced County Historical Society and was honored in 2011 in the Merced County Old Timers Association. Johnnie loved to hunt and fish and he planned an annual mens trip with his family at Porcupine Creek in Yosemite.Johnnie is preceded in death by his parents Manuel and Mary Rocha; his sons, Gerald and Daniel; his daughter, Nicolette and his sisters, Mary Lemos and Lillie Standifird.He is survived by his loving wife Rosie Rocha; his children Gary (Ruthanne) Rocha, Patti Coffee, Pam (Gary) Larimer, Julie (Gary) Cornaggia. Along with 7 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild and numerous nephews and nieces.Remembrances can be made to The Kayla Bernardi Bee Positive Foundation, PO Box 307, Turlock, Ca. 95381 or the Merced County Historical Society Courthouse Museum, 21st and N Street, Merced, Ca. 95340. On behalf of the family, they would like to thank all his caregivers for their caring dedication to Johnnie.There will be a vigil held on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home located at 1490 B Street, Merced, Ca. A rosary will be recited at 6:00 p.m.. A funeral mass will be held the next day July 31, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Merced, Ca. with interment following at Calvary Cemetery. Published in Merced Sun Star from July 26 to July 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Merced Sun Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close