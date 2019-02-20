Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Johnny Carnell Mathis

Jul 7, 1972 - Feb 12, 2019

Johnny died unexpectedly on February 12, 2019, in Merced, CA.

Johnny was born on July 7, 1972 in Merced, CA. He was preceded in death by his father John D Mathis. Johnny attended Our Lady of Mercy School, Hoover Jr High and graduated from Merced High School.

He started working for Merced county Sheriff's Department in 1996 where he occupied numerous units. Johnny was proud of the accomplishments, including a Medal of Valor obtained with his K9 officer Charlie. Johnny was on the MCSO STAR TEAM, GANG TASK FORCE, DIVE TEAM, K9 UNIT, SWAT TEAM MOUNTED UNIT, he also served his community as resource officer at LeGrand and Hilmar schools.

Johnny started working at Dos Palos PD in January 2014 until present where he worked in every aspect of department. Johnny could fill in at any position needed and was well liked by his co workers and community.

Johnny was a great family man and a loving father and grandfather. Johnny was extremely proud of Kandice who is in the ARMY and Johnny who is a Marine. Johnny also is extremely proud of his youngest daughter Makayla "Mak" who is just plain AWESOME!!

Johnny was social and enjoyed working on cars, skating at the local roller rink with family and friends also working out at the gym. Johnny will always be remembered as a great story teller.

Johnny is survived by his wife of 28 years, Kathy Mathis of Merced, CA: his daughter Kandice Lottig (John) of Lakewood, WA; son Johnny Mathis (Tessa) of Roseville, CA; Makayla Mathis of Merced, CA; cherished grandchildren Payton and Remi Lottig and Johnny Craig Mathis; sister Wyndie McCoy; nephews Bryan and Robert; Mother in Law Pam and Father in law Jerry of Merced, CA

Funeral Home Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home

1490 B Street

Merced , CA 95340

