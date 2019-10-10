Johnny Kyle Gonzales
Aug 15, 1967 - Sep 25, 2019
Johnny Kyle Gonzales was born on August 15, 1967 and passed away at the age of 52 years old on September 25, 2019 in Merced, California where he was a lifelong resident.
Johnny was a very strong hard worker, he loved his family and friends. He enjoyed painting cars and listen to oldies.
He is survived by his 3 children Jesus Madrigal, Priscilla Gonzales, Johnny Gonzales Jr. mother Cheryl Bowler, brothers Ronnie, Anthony, Ricky, Buber and Raymond Gonzales. He also leaves behind his sisters Liz, Julie, Cathy, Teresa and Tabitha Gonzales as well as 9 grandchildren.
A visitation will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 from 10:00a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home located at 1490 B Street, Merced, California 95341. A graveside service will follow at 12:00 p.m. at Calvary Cemetery located at 260 West Childs Avenue, Merced, California 95341. The family will be having a potluck celebration of life gathering after the graveside service at the Fish and Game Hall, located at Merced Yosemite Lake.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in Merced Sun Star on Oct. 10, 2019