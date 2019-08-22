Johnny Ray Mariani
July 1, 1941 - Aug 15, 2019
Johnny Ray Mariani, 78, of Idaho Falls, passed away August 15, 2019, at his home. He was under the care of Aspen Home Health and Hospice.
Johnny was born July 1, 1941, in Dos Palos, California, to John Albert Mariani and Betti Jo Jennings Mariani. He graduated from Dos Palos High School in 1959.
On October 16, 1964, he married Frances Charlene Austin in Firebaugh, California. Johnny and Frances made their home in Firebaugh, California, where Johnny worked as a district manager for Farmer's Rice Co-op, where he worked for 47 years. They moved to Idaho Falls in 2012.
Hunting and fishing were his first love, with yard work as number two.
Johnny is survived by his loving wife, Frances Mariani of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Darrin Mariani of Ammon, ID; four grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister Yvonne Bertalotti, and brother-in-law Mario Bertalotti.
There will be no services.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Aug. 22, 2019