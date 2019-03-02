Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Jon Michael Hawthorne

September 15, 1946 - February 23, 2019

Jon Michael Hawthorne was born Michael Louis Hawthorne in Minneapolis Minnesota on September 15, 1946. He passed away peacefully at his home in Merced surrounded by his family on February 23, 2019 after a long illness. He was 72.

Jon's father was in the Air Force and his family moved several times until they settled at Castle Air Force Base in Atwater when Jon was about ten. He was a good student and very athletic and played baseball, basketball, football and tennis. At one point, he almost became a professional bowler. Jon graduated from Atwater High School in 1964.

Jon received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Math from Fresno State in 1969 and was drafted soon after. He served for four years in the Air Force and worked in Dental Hygiene. During this time, Jon was married to Karen Smothers and they had a daughter together named Alison in 1975. Jon was a devoted father and felt it was one of his greatest accomplishments to raise such an amazing and talented daughter.

After leaving the military, Jon attended Hygiene School at Fresno

City College, graduated in the class of 1977, and eventually moved to Merced where he worked for Dr. Ray Blevins and Dr. Von Goodin for a total of 40 years as a Dental Hygienist. He loved his job very much and was very good at it. He made lasting friendships with many of his patients and retired in August of 2017.

Jon married Annette Allsup in 1997. They had a wonderful marriage for 21 years and enjoyed dancing, traveling, reading, movies, and going to plays in the Bay Area together.

Jon was a true Renaissance man. He studied Transcendental Meditation, wrote poetry, sailed at Lake Yosemite, invented a board golf game, and loved to listen to all kinds of music. He was an accomplished artist and photographer and took pleasure in researching on the computer. Jon loved playing golf with his buddies and was active in the Sierra Club and the Unitarian Universalist Church in Merced.

Jon is survived by his wife Annette Allsup; his daughter Alison Bowman, (Micah) two grandsons, Jackson and Benjamin; his sister Linda Ball; brother Richard Hawthorne, (Debbie); his aunt Ruth Pelletier; nieces, nephews and cousins.

Jon was predeceased by his parents, Robert and Agnes Hawthorne.

A Celebration of Life will occur this Spring. Donations can be made to Community Hospice of Modesto.

