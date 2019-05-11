Jon Michael Hawthorne
9/15/46-2/23/19
Jon Michael Hawthorne passed away peacefully at his Merced home of kidney cancer.
A celebration of his life will occur on Saturday, June 8th at 11:00 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Merced. Because Jon loved the Beatles, please wear something that reminds you of the Beatles era: a peace sign, some love beads, your favorite bell bottoms, or a Beatles t-shirt.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Merced Sierra Club or the Unitarian Universalists of Merced.
Published in Merced Sun Star on May 11, 2019