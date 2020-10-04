Jonathan Wood Glasgow passed away at his home to play with the heavenly band of musicians on September 26, 2020.He was born November 19, 1950 to Jae and Burchell Glasgow from Le Grand. He attended Le Grand Elementary School, Merced High School and graduated from Le Grand High School. While in school he had a band with his friends, he sat in with the Merced Blue Notes and played with "The Vogues".Jonathan left Le Grand at age 17 for the big city to attend the San Francisco Art Institute. He was a talented painter as well as an accomplished musician. But art gave way to the "Blues" in his soul.His music led him to Sonora, Eureka, Portland, Las Vegas, Arizona, Chicago, and New Zealand. He played with Albert Collins, Albert King, Curtis Salgado, Robert Cray, Big Time Sarah, Bettye LaVette, Francine Reed, Paul DeLay, Michael Muthart, and many more. Most of his career was spent traveling with his band, J Wood and the Blues Commandos.Jonathan was preceded in death by his parents and his grandparents, Evalyn and Wood Glasgow and Ruby and John Kallas. He is survived by his partner, Cheryl Mc Kay Ouellette. They were high school sweethearts who found each other again after his many years on the road. He is also survived by his stepdaughter Kelly Nord (Jeremiah), granddaughters Jaelyn and Layla Ballheim, brother Robert Glasgow (Ann), sisters Robyn Farnsworth, Cynthia Ragus (Mark), niece Jessalyn Ragus, nephews Jason Farnsworth (Marisa), John and David Glasgow (Melissa), great nieces Brittany, Tyler, Katie, Nataly Farnsworth, and Marina Glasgow.Private graveside services will be held at Plainsburg Cemetery on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 11:00 am.