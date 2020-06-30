Dear Jennifer and family, I am sad to hear of your sweet Jonathan's passing. I remember you speaking of him and your other children when I'd see you at MCMC. My son Joey knew him for some years. I first met him only in 2019 when Joey and I saw and briefly spoke to him at the Chevron starion by Raleys. It had apparently been awhile since the 2 "boys" had seen each other, and it was easy to see the mutual liking they had for each other in their "man hugs" and conversation. Joey was so "stoked" to see him (as he says). I cannot imagine your deep sorrow and grief due to his passing. Prayers for you, his other family and his friends.

Ellisa Naumann

Coworker