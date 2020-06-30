Jonathan Scott Randol
January 19, 1982 – June 20, 2020
Jonathan Randol, son of Jennifer and Rory Randol, born in Merced, died at his home on Saturday. In addition to his parents and maternal grandmother, Joan S. Brammer, Jonathan is survived by his treasured son with Stacey Steinke Randol (div.), Hunter Kenneth, step-daughter Samantha Hicks, brothers, Joshua (Laura) Randol and Spencer Randol, sister, Kathleen (Josh) Van Sickle, nephews, Kendon and Nolan Randol, and niece Gabby Randol. His aunts and uncles are Suzanne R. and Bill Campbell, Bill and Susan Randol, Lisa and Neil Schertz, Katie Brammer and Rick Stubblefield. Special love and thanks to his cherished grandmother, Joan, and British nanny, Glinys Martin Pichner.
Jon could be a charmer, an entertainer, a comedian and he could dance with skill. He had hundreds of friends from all over the world, many of whom returned after being burned down during his dark times. Many of them are from his early school days. His knowledge of music was inspiring. He had a hunger to learn, and knew something about almost everything and would study about things he didn't know. Not all of his statements were true, but he said them with such enthusiasm. He always protected the underdog and women.
When he was younger, he traveled to Germany as part of an exchange program and was still able to speak and read in German. It was one of the highlights of his life and contributed to his passion for history.
Though his life was far from easy and he had many health and disability issues, he worked at improving himself when he could and had written many stories, most involving his struggles.
He loved The Pixies and Frank Black, Bowie, Waits, and many more, playing chess with Hunter, his devoted friends, obscure movies, and the Liverpool Football Club. Jon was a voracious reader. One of his favorite books was John Steinbeck's "Cannery Row."
Due to COVID-19, no formal services will be held. Friends and family are invited to visit the gravesite at Merced District Cemetery, Masonic Oddfellows section, lot 22, any time after July.
Donations may be made in his memory to the charity of your choice or to the education fund set up for Hunter: hunterrsmom@gmail.com for details.
Published in Merced Sun Star from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.