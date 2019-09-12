Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wilson Family Funeral Home 1290 Winton Way Atwater , CA 95301 (209)-358-7700 Viewing 3:30 PM - 6:00 PM Wilson Family Funeral Home 1290 Winton Way Atwater , CA 95301 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jose Arana

January 30, 1964 - September 09, 2019

Jose Arana went home to be with our Lord on Monday, September 9, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 37 years Mary Ellen "Nena" Arana, his children, Adrienne (Michael) Guerra and Brandon Arana, his father, Domingo Arana, grandchildren Gabriel, Nicholas and Diego Guerra, brother/sister-in-laws Lupe & Ana Rubalcava, Daniel & Rosa Rubalcava, Rene & Shirley Rubalcava, Veronica Rubalcava, his Tias & Tios Domitila Mendoza, Eduardo & Eloisa Cherizola, Carmen Mendoza, Larry & Lola Earl,and Tony & Maria Mendoza, well as many nieces, nephews, friends and loved ones. He is preceded in death by his son Joseph Mitchell Arana, his mother Julia Arana, his in-laws Elvira & Lupe Rubalcava, his grandmother, Maria Alvarez, Tio Pepe Mendoza and cousin Aaron Mendoza.

Jose was born in Guadalajara, Mexico on January 30, 1964. As a young man, Jose enjoyed fixing up lowriders and had a passion for music. Jose had many careers including selling cars, production work and most recently worked for Costco Meat Plant in Tracy. At every job he formed strong relationships with his co-workers and was the social organizer of the bunch. Jose's illness took him from the work force but that did not stop him from being out and about fixing cars, selling some of his treasures that he always got a "deal" on and "stopping by real quick" for a visit. His love for life was contagious.

Anyone who knew Jose loved him. He was the life of the party. He was a caring person who would give the shirt off his back for a stranger. His love for garage sales, flea markets and thrift stores was beyond measure. You could always recognize him around town wearing a 49ers shirt and hat. However, his first love was his family. His grandkids made his world go around. Jose will be painfully missed; comfort is taken in the fact that he is now resting in peace.

Public viewing will be from from 3:30 pm – 6:00 p.m. At Wilson's Family Funeral Chapel in Atwater, CA. Immediately following will be the recitation of the Rosary will at 6:30 p.m. also at Wilson's Family Funeral Chapel in Atwater, CA. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated by Father Paul Kado at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at St. Anthony's Parish, Atwater, CA. Burial will proceed at Calvary District Cemetery in Merced, CA.

www.cvobituaries.com





Jose AranaJanuary 30, 1964 - September 09, 2019Jose Arana went home to be with our Lord on Monday, September 9, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 37 years Mary Ellen "Nena" Arana, his children, Adrienne (Michael) Guerra and Brandon Arana, his father, Domingo Arana, grandchildren Gabriel, Nicholas and Diego Guerra, brother/sister-in-laws Lupe & Ana Rubalcava, Daniel & Rosa Rubalcava, Rene & Shirley Rubalcava, Veronica Rubalcava, his Tias & Tios Domitila Mendoza, Eduardo & Eloisa Cherizola, Carmen Mendoza, Larry & Lola Earl,and Tony & Maria Mendoza, well as many nieces, nephews, friends and loved ones. He is preceded in death by his son Joseph Mitchell Arana, his mother Julia Arana, his in-laws Elvira & Lupe Rubalcava, his grandmother, Maria Alvarez, Tio Pepe Mendoza and cousin Aaron Mendoza.Jose was born in Guadalajara, Mexico on January 30, 1964. As a young man, Jose enjoyed fixing up lowriders and had a passion for music. Jose had many careers including selling cars, production work and most recently worked for Costco Meat Plant in Tracy. At every job he formed strong relationships with his co-workers and was the social organizer of the bunch. Jose's illness took him from the work force but that did not stop him from being out and about fixing cars, selling some of his treasures that he always got a "deal" on and "stopping by real quick" for a visit. His love for life was contagious.Anyone who knew Jose loved him. He was the life of the party. He was a caring person who would give the shirt off his back for a stranger. His love for garage sales, flea markets and thrift stores was beyond measure. You could always recognize him around town wearing a 49ers shirt and hat. However, his first love was his family. His grandkids made his world go around. Jose will be painfully missed; comfort is taken in the fact that he is now resting in peace.Public viewing will be from from 3:30 pm – 6:00 p.m. At Wilson's Family Funeral Chapel in Atwater, CA. Immediately following will be the recitation of the Rosary will at 6:30 p.m. also at Wilson's Family Funeral Chapel in Atwater, CA. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated by Father Paul Kado at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at St. Anthony's Parish, Atwater, CA. Burial will proceed at Calvary District Cemetery in Merced, CA. Published in Merced Sun Star on Sept. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Merced Sun Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close