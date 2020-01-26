Jose Trinidad Gonzales Casanova
August 13, 1935 - December 27, 2019
Jose Trinidad Gonzales Casanova passed away peacefully at his home in Livingston, CA on December 27, 2019 surrounded by his entire family. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 65 years Josefina Arteaga Casanova, along with 6 children Jose, Socorro, Silvia, Fernando, Blanca and Armando, 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Jose was born in Mexico on August 13, 1935 and came to the U.S. as a migrant worker in 1969. He brought his wife and 6 children to the U.S. in 1976. Jose worked for Joseph Gallo Winery for 28 years, then worked at Foster Farms for another 12 years and finally retired. Our father, grandfather and great-grandfather will be greatly missed.
Services are as follows: Viewing on Monday, January 6, 2019 at Ivers & Alcorn Funeral Home in Atwater, CA from 3:00pm-8:00pm with the rosary at 6:00pm
Mass on Tuesday, January 7, 2019 at St. Jude Thaddeus Roman Catholic Church in Livingston, CA at 10:00am with the burial to follow at Winton Cemetery.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Jan. 26, 2020