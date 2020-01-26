Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jose Casanova. View Sign Service Information Viewing 3:00 PM - 8:00 PM Ivers & Alcorn Funeral Home Atwater , CA View Map Rosary 6:00 PM Funeral Mass 10:00 AM St. Jude Thaddeus Roman Catholic Church Livingston , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jose Trinidad Gonzales Casanova

August 13, 1935 - December 27, 2019

Jose Trinidad Gonzales Casanova passed away peacefully at his home in Livingston, CA on December 27, 2019 surrounded by his entire family. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 65 years Josefina Arteaga Casanova, along with 6 children Jose, Socorro, Silvia, Fernando, Blanca and Armando, 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Jose was born in Mexico on August 13, 1935 and came to the U.S. as a migrant worker in 1969. He brought his wife and 6 children to the U.S. in 1976. Jose worked for Joseph Gallo Winery for 28 years, then worked at Foster Farms for another 12 years and finally retired. Our father, grandfather and great-grandfather will be greatly missed.

Services are as follows: Viewing on Monday, January 6, 2019 at Ivers & Alcorn Funeral Home in Atwater, CA from 3:00pm-8:00pm with the rosary at 6:00pm

Mass on Tuesday, January 7, 2019 at St. Jude Thaddeus Roman Catholic Church in Livingston, CA at 10:00am with the burial to follow at Winton Cemetery.





Jose Trinidad Gonzales CasanovaAugust 13, 1935 - December 27, 2019Jose Trinidad Gonzales Casanova passed away peacefully at his home in Livingston, CA on December 27, 2019 surrounded by his entire family. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 65 years Josefina Arteaga Casanova, along with 6 children Jose, Socorro, Silvia, Fernando, Blanca and Armando, 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Jose was born in Mexico on August 13, 1935 and came to the U.S. as a migrant worker in 1969. He brought his wife and 6 children to the U.S. in 1976. Jose worked for Joseph Gallo Winery for 28 years, then worked at Foster Farms for another 12 years and finally retired. Our father, grandfather and great-grandfather will be greatly missed.Services are as follows: Viewing on Monday, January 6, 2019 at Ivers & Alcorn Funeral Home in Atwater, CA from 3:00pm-8:00pm with the rosary at 6:00pmMass on Tuesday, January 7, 2019 at St. Jude Thaddeus Roman Catholic Church in Livingston, CA at 10:00am with the burial to follow at Winton Cemetery. Published in Merced Sun Star on Jan. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Merced Sun Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close