Jose De Jesus Diaz "Jesse Diaz"April 8, 1946-October 15, 2020Jesse Diaz passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020 in Modesto, California. Jose "Jesse " Diaz is survived by his loving wife Maria Trinidad Diaz, only son Jesse Diaz and two daughters Veronica "Vickie" Diaz & Lilianna Diaz, 11 grandchildren & 4 great grandchildren. Jesse was a proud father and devoted grandfather. Jesse retired from Foster Farms after 30+ years of employment. Jesse was a hard-working man and had enormous love for his family. Jesse's unforgettable laugh and smile will be greatly missed.A viewing will be held at Ivers & Alcorn Funeral Home, 3050 Winton Way in Atwater, California, on Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 4:00 PM-8:00 PM including a Rosary at 6:00 PM.A church mass will be on Friday October 23, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Saint Jude's Thaddeus Roman Catholic Church, 330 Francis St. Livingston, California.The Diaz family will gladly share the graveside burial service information at a later date. A celebration of Jesse's life will follow at the Diaz residence after the graveside burial service.WE LOVE YOU PAPA!