1/1
Jose De Jesus "Jesse" Diaz
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jose De Jesus Diaz "Jesse Diaz"
April 8, 1946-October 15, 2020
Jesse Diaz passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020 in Modesto, California. Jose "Jesse " Diaz is survived by his loving wife Maria Trinidad Diaz, only son Jesse Diaz and two daughters Veronica "Vickie" Diaz & Lilianna Diaz, 11 grandchildren & 4 great grandchildren. Jesse was a proud father and devoted grandfather. Jesse retired from Foster Farms after 30+ years of employment. Jesse was a hard-working man and had enormous love for his family. Jesse's unforgettable laugh and smile will be greatly missed.
A viewing will be held at Ivers & Alcorn Funeral Home, 3050 Winton Way in Atwater, California, on Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 4:00 PM-8:00 PM including a Rosary at 6:00 PM.
A church mass will be on Friday October 23, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Saint Jude's Thaddeus Roman Catholic Church, 330 Francis St. Livingston, California.
The Diaz family will gladly share the graveside burial service information at a later date. A celebration of Jesse's life will follow at the Diaz residence after the graveside burial service.
WE LOVE YOU PAPA!

www.cvobituaries.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Merced Sun Star from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ivers & Alcorn Funeral Home - Atwater Location
3050 North Winton Way
Atwater, CA 95301
209-358-4931
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved