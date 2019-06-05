Jose Garza Gallardo (Joey)
Apr 23, 1963 - May 30, 2019
Jose Garza Gallardo was born on April 23, 1963 in Merced, California and passed away on May 30, 2019 in Le Grand, California at the age of 56 years old.
Jose loved eating out at nice restaurants and always had to have a twist of lemon on everything he ate. He would not leave the house without looking sharp. He loved lifting weights and was a member of the George Brown Gym. He enjoyed detailing his truck, watching movies and enjoyed all music. Jose was an avid Los Angeles Rams and Oakland A's fan. He enjoyed life, and lived each day to the fullest.
Jose is survived by his caretaker Grace Hernandez, children Daniel Ramos, Raquel Gallardo and Stephanie Foulks. He is also survived by his beloved sisters Maria Gallardo Bolaños, Matilda Gallardo Chavez, Nieves Gallardo and his 6 granddaughters Alicia, Maria, Lisa, Leah, Victoria, and Natalie.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Matilda and Isabel Gallardo and grandparents Maria and Santos Garza and Guadalupe and Joaquin Gallardo.
Jose will always be known for his sense of humor, intense charismatic, and beautiful smile that would light up any room he walked into. He will be forever missed but never forgotten.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 beginning at 5:00 p.m. at Bear Creek Community Church located at 1717 East Olive Avenue, Merced, California 95340.
Published in Merced Sun Star from June 5 to June 19, 2019