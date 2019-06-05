Guest Book View Sign Service Information Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home 1490 B Street Merced , CA 95340 (209)-722-4191 Celebration of Life 5:00 PM Bear Creek Community Church 1717 East Olive Avenue Merced, , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jose Garza Gallardo (Joey)

Apr 23, 1963 - May 30, 2019

Jose Garza Gallardo was born on April 23, 1963 in Merced, California and passed away on May 30, 2019 in Le Grand, California at the age of 56 years old.

Jose loved eating out at nice restaurants and always had to have a twist of lemon on everything he ate. He would not leave the house without looking sharp. He loved lifting weights and was a member of the George Brown Gym. He enjoyed detailing his truck, watching movies and enjoyed all music. Jose was an avid Los Angeles Rams and Oakland A's fan. He enjoyed life, and lived each day to the fullest.

Jose is survived by his caretaker Grace Hernandez, children Daniel Ramos, Raquel Gallardo and Stephanie Foulks. He is also survived by his beloved sisters Maria Gallardo Bolaños, Matilda Gallardo Chavez, Nieves Gallardo and his 6 granddaughters Alicia, Maria, Lisa, Leah, Victoria, and Natalie.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Matilda and Isabel Gallardo and grandparents Maria and Santos Garza and Guadalupe and Joaquin Gallardo.

Jose will always be known for his sense of humor, intense charismatic, and beautiful smile that would light up any room he walked into. He will be forever missed but never forgotten.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 beginning at 5:00 p.m. at Bear Creek Community Church located at 1717 East Olive Avenue, Merced, California 95340.

www.cvobituaries.com





Jose Garza Gallardo (Joey)Apr 23, 1963 - May 30, 2019Jose Garza Gallardo was born on April 23, 1963 in Merced, California and passed away on May 30, 2019 in Le Grand, California at the age of 56 years old.Jose loved eating out at nice restaurants and always had to have a twist of lemon on everything he ate. He would not leave the house without looking sharp. He loved lifting weights and was a member of the George Brown Gym. He enjoyed detailing his truck, watching movies and enjoyed all music. Jose was an avid Los Angeles Rams and Oakland A's fan. He enjoyed life, and lived each day to the fullest.Jose is survived by his caretaker Grace Hernandez, children Daniel Ramos, Raquel Gallardo and Stephanie Foulks. He is also survived by his beloved sisters Maria Gallardo Bolaños, Matilda Gallardo Chavez, Nieves Gallardo and his 6 granddaughters Alicia, Maria, Lisa, Leah, Victoria, and Natalie.He is preceded in death by his parents, Matilda and Isabel Gallardo and grandparents Maria and Santos Garza and Guadalupe and Joaquin Gallardo.Jose will always be known for his sense of humor, intense charismatic, and beautiful smile that would light up any room he walked into. He will be forever missed but never forgotten.A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 beginning at 5:00 p.m. at Bear Creek Community Church located at 1717 East Olive Avenue, Merced, California 95340. Published in Merced Sun Star from June 5 to June 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Merced Sun Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close