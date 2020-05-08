Jose Raul Camarillo
1957 - 2020
May 22, 1957 - April 23, 2020
Raul Camarillo, 62, passed away peacefully on April 23, 2020. He was born of the late Ignacio & Catalina Camarillo in San Benito,Texas. He graduated from Los Banos High School in 1976. He was employed & recently retired from the City of Los Banos. Raul enjoyed fishing, playing his guitar, & family BBQ's. He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Elena Camarillo, & nephew Eddie Mentz 3rd. He is survived by one daughter, April Camarillo & 4 granddaughters, Yazmira Camarillo, Aleena Camarillo, Janeya Lewis, & Kaiya Lewis. Six brothers, Pedro,Fidel, Feliciano,Alfred,Frank,Joe Camarillo, 2 sisters, Sally Camarillo & Louisa Mentz.
A Celebration of Life was held privately with close family members and a dear friend,Teena Camarillo.
www.cvobituaries.com


Published in Merced Sun Star & Los Banos Enterprise on May 8, 2020.
May 5, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
