Jose Raul CamarilloMay 22, 1957 - April 23, 2020Raul Camarillo, 62, passed away peacefully on April 23, 2020. He was born of the late Ignacio & Catalina Camarillo in San Benito,Texas. He graduated from Los Banos High School in 1976. He was employed & recently retired from the City of Los Banos. Raul enjoyed fishing, playing his guitar, & family BBQ's. He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Elena Camarillo, & nephew Eddie Mentz 3rd. He is survived by one daughter, April Camarillo & 4 granddaughters, Yazmira Camarillo, Aleena Camarillo, Janeya Lewis, & Kaiya Lewis. Six brothers, Pedro,Fidel, Feliciano,Alfred,Frank,Joe Camarillo, 2 sisters, Sally Camarillo & Louisa Mentz.A Celebration of Life was held privately with close family members and a dear friend,Teena Camarillo.