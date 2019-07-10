Jose Torres Zaragoza
Feb 22, 1920 - July 5, 2019
Jose Torres Zaragoza was born in S. Tangamandapio, Michoacan, Mexico on February 22, 1920 to Estanislao Torres and Refugio Zaragoza. He passed away in Merced, CA on July 5, 2019, at the age of 99.
He has lived in Merced for the past 65 years and was a very hard worker and loved working. Mr. Zaragoza prayed the Holy Rosary numerous times daily and loved donating to various charities.
Mr. Zaragoza was preceded in death by his wife Margarita Torres, daughter Carmen and son Rafael. He is survived by his children: Ma del Refugio, Juan, Jose Luis, Amelia, Ana, Manuel Esperanza, Ramon, Teresa, Francisco, Margarita, and Veronica. He is further survived by 52 grandchildren, 30 great granchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild.
Visitation for Mr. Zaragoza will be held Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 6:00 PM at Sacred Heart Church in Merced, followed by Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Sacred Heart Church. Interment will immediately follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Published in Merced Sun Star on July 10, 2019