Josefina C. TrevinoMarch 12, 1933 - August 5, 2020ON WEDNESDAY AUGUST 5, OUR BEAUTIFUL MOM , PEACEFUL LEFT HER FAMILY AND FRIENDS TO MEET OUR LORD, SHE WAS A VERY STRONG LOVING AND KIND MOTHER SHE KNOWN FOR HER GIFT OF GAB AND SHE HAD MANY STORIES TO TELL. WHICH WE WILL MISS DEARLY. HER MOST IMPORTANT FOCUS AND PRIORITY IN HER LIFE WAS ALWAYS MAKING SURE HER LATE BELOVED HUSBAND REYNALDO AND FAMILY WAS ALWAYS TAKEN CARE OF FIRST .SHE WAS BORN IN MEXICO TO BONIFACIO AND NICCANOR CONEJO, SHE WAS THE SECOND YOUNGEST OF NINETEEN CHILDREN. MOM NURTURED 8 OF HER OWN CHILDREN AND ALSO OTHER GRANDCHILDREN .MOM SELFLESSLY HELP THE OTHER FAMILIES AND FRIENDS IN THERE TRYING TIMES. SHE WAS PRECEDED IN DEATH BY HER HUSBAND REYNALDO AND SON HARVEY. SHE LEAVES HER CHILDREN, NOE TREVINO , MARY GRUTZMACHER, REYNALDO TREVINONANCY SILVA, RUDY TREVINO, JOHN TREVINO, TOM TREVINO AND 30 GRANDCHILDREN, 5 GREAT GRANDCHILDREN. AND 3 GREAT-GREAT CHILDREN. DUE TO COVID19 THERE NEW PROCEDURES WITH FUNERAL HOMES. THERE TO VIEW THE CASKET THERE SHOULD ONLY BE 10 PERSONS AT A TIME AND ALSO GOES FOR THE ROSARY. SO ON VISITATION DAY THERE WILL BE A ROSARY'S SAID STARTING AT 6PM, IT IS MANDATORY THAT ALL MUST WEAR MASKS AT ALL TIMES. THE INTERMENT WILL BE ON THURSDAY AUGUST 13, 2020 AT 10:00AM AT PLAINSBURG CEMETERY 8943 EAST GILLETTE ROAD, LE GRAND CALIFORNIA.