Service Information Hillview Funeral Chapels - Gustine 515 First Avenue Gustine , CA 95322 (209)-862-3628 Visitation 8:30 AM - 11:00 AM Shrine of Our Lady of Miracles 370 Linden Avenue Gustine , CA Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Shrine of Our Lady of Miracles 370 Linden Avenue Gustine , CA Obituary

Joseph Anthony Avila

Jun 14, 1948 - Feb 17, 2020

Joseph Anthony Avila, 71 of Gustine passed away Monday, February 17th at Brandel Manor in Turlock.

Mr. Avila was born in Gustine and was a lifelong resident. He was employed by San Joaquin Dairyman Association and California Dairy Incorporated for almost 25 years. He also owned and managed Newman Feed and Seed for many years and volunteered much of his time to help many farmers and dairymen in the West Side area.

Mr. Avila was very community minded. He helped to organize and participated in both the Gustine Fourth of July and the Newman Fall Festival. Joe was on the original Board of Directors for the Artist Regional Theater Society whose goal was to purchase the Westside Theater and turn it into a performing arts venue. He was also active in many local Drama Groups including The Newman Performing Arts, St. George Dinner Theater and The Prospect Theater Group in Modesto.

Mr. Avila is survived by his sister, Mary Jane (Jim) Hatcher of Porterville; nephews, Michael (Rachael) Hatcher of Seattle, Ryan (Nikki) Hatcher of Sacramento; many cousins including Ann Avila of Gustine, Glenn Avila of San Jose; two great nephews and one great niece.

A Visitation will be held from 8:30 am to 11:00 am followed by a Rosary/Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am, Tuesday, March 3rd at the Shrine of Our Lady of Miracles in Gustine. Interment to follow at Hills Ferry Cemetery in Newman.

Donations may be made to: Westside Theater Group, PO Box 202, Newman, CA 95360 or Shrine of Our Lady of Miracles, 370 Linden Avenue, Gustine, CA 95322.

Services conducted by Hillview Funeral Chapel, Gustine.

www.cvobituaries.com





