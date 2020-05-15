Joseph Anthony Leonard
1953 - 2020
Joseph Anthony Leonard
Jan 25, 1953 - May 7, 2020
Joseph Anthony Leonard, a long time resident of South Dos Palos, CA passed away on May 7, 2020. He was 67 years old. Joe lived in South Dos Palos for 21 years.
Joe was a mechanic for 50 years. He was a jack of all trades and would help anyone that needed help. Joe had a passion for fishing, hunting, camping and talking to people. There were so many traits that I cannot list them all.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents and one brother.
He is survived by the love of his life Debbie Leonard, his son Mark (Kristin) Leonard of Salinas, in laws Frank (Louann) Mates of Salinas, siblings: George (Lindsay) Leonard of Los Banos; Maryann (David) Mendes of Hilmar; Gloria Honeywell of Walnut Creek; Betty (Miguel) Rosado of Spreckles; Diana Machesky of Montana; James Leonard of Los Banos; stepdaughter Patty Benson of Carmel Valley,stepson Rick Brazil of Spreckles; seven grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and numerous friends. He will be missed by all. Services entrusted to Whitehurst Funeral Chapel-Los Banos.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
www.cvobituaries.com


Published in Los Banos Enterprise on May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Funeral services provided by
Whitehurst Funeral Chapels Inc
2350 Blossom St
Dos Palos, CA 93620
(209) 392-3481
2 entries
May 12, 2020
Dear family please accept my condolence and take courage, throw all your anxiety on the God of peace, he is near to all those calling upon him. He will grant you the strength the courage as you face the coming days.
May 12, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
