Joseph (Joe) BensonJuly 10, 1929 - May 19, 2020Joseph (Joe) Benson passed away May 20, 2020 at the age of 90. Joe was a lifelong farmer originally from Mapleton, Minnesota. He relocated to Five Points, Ca in 1963 and soon met his lovely wife Vivian Mogliotti. Joe and Vivian were inseparable for over 35 years. They made life wonderful for their children and grandchildren. They were happiest entertaining their many wonderful friends from the Atwater/Merced area. Upon the death of Vivian in 2013 Joe relocated to Fresno, Ca to be closer to his family. Joe leaves behind four children, Kay Adanalian, John Benson, Jill Richardson and Chuck Benson, four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Joe will be buried in a private graveside service in Fowler, Ca. Please feel free to send thoughts, memories, or condolences to his daughter Kay Adanalian 7636 N. Ingram, Ste 108, Fresno, Ca 93711