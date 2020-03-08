Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Collins. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Joseph William Collins

August 9, 1938-December 31, 2019

Joseph William Collins was born to Marvin and Merilda Collins on August 9, 1938 in Washington D.C.. He was the youngest of five siblings. He is survived by his brother Richard, his four children, Christine, Vincent (wife Laurie), Laurie (husband Dave) and Darren, as well as his seven grandchildren, Noe, Alicia, Gabriella, Eloy, Emily, Abby, Evan and his great-grandchild Addison.

As a young man, he served in the Marine Corps and the Navy, where he was stationed in several places including Japan. When he was released, he moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico where he met his wife Kathy. There he attended the University of New Mexico, where he received a BA degree in education.

After graduation, he moved his family to California, where he proceeded to teach high school English for 25 years in Newman, Merced and Livingston. During his time teaching in Newman, he also went to school at night and received an MA degree in English from CSU, Stanislaus.

In 1984, he realized one of his dreams and became a published author of the book Atari Color Graphics: A Beginner's Workbook.

He enjoyed taking his family on trips to Columbia State Park, Yosemite, San Francisco and back to Albuquerque to visit the family.

After he retired, he moved to Eugene, Oregon where he enjoyed walking the mall, reading his books, and visiting with his friends.

He also travelled to the Netherlands and France where he enjoyed seeing the paintings of Van Gogh, Vermeer, Monet and Degas. He loved to travel and regretted he could not do it more.

But most of all, he loved his family. He loved getting visits from his children and grandchildren, and sharing with them his favorite places in and around Eugene, such as The Saturday Market and the beach in Florence. He will be sorely missed.

A memorial rosary (10:30am) and Mass (11:00am) for him will take place at Presentation Parish (4123 Robertson Avenue, Sacramento, CA 95821) on March 28, 2020.

