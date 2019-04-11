In Loving Memory Of
Joseph "Joe" Cortez
09/28/1941 - 04/05/2019
It is with our deepest sorrows that we inform you of the passing of our beloved Husband, Father, Brother, Grandfather, Uncle and Friend, Joseph "Joe" Cortez.
Family and friends are invited to a visitation on Sunday, April 14, 2019 from 3pm to 7pm at Our Lady of Mercy Church in Merced. A Rosary will be at 9:30 am on Monday, April 15, 2019 followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00 am at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Merced with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery in Merced.
