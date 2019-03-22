Joseph David Kistler
June 01, 1951 - March 06, 2019
Joseph David Kistler, 67, passed away at his home in Fort Jones, Calif. March 6, 2019. David was born in Sacramento on June 1, 1951 to Jack and Faye Kistler.
In 1958 the family moved to Los Banos where Jack began his career with the California Highway Patrol after graduating from the academy.
David attended Volta Elementary School and graduated from Los Banos High School with the Class of 1969. After high school David joined the United States Air Force, attending Basic Training in Texas. After his four-years of service David returned to Los Banos and was hired by the state police.
In 1977, following in his dad's and older brother Dan's footsteps, David joined the CHP. His first assignment out of the CHP Academy was East LA. He then served in Newhall, San Jose, Los Banos, Sacramento, Susanville and Eureka.
David ended his CHP career in Yreka.
An avid hunter, David enjoyed many hunting trips with friends following his retirement.
David is survived by his two daughters, Alexandria (Bob) Hall; Brittany (Steve) Leohrke, and five grandchildren; Wicks, Braylon, Danika, Hans and Leisiel. Brothers Dan Kistler (Bernice) of Eureka; Don Kistler (Beverly) of Orlando FL; Mark Kistler (Holly) of Squaw Valley; Tim Kistler (Susan) of Colo. Sp. Colo.
A memorial service is planned for Sat. March 23, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Sacred Heart Parish 101 Carlock Street, Fort Jones, Calif. 96032.
www.cvobituaries.com
Girdner Funeral Chapel
202 S. Oregon St.
Yreka, CA 96097
(530) 842-3434
Published in Merced Sun Star on Mar. 22, 2019