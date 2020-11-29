Joseph "Buddy" Denver Palmer Jr.

September 10, 1941 - November 12, 2020

Merced, California - On Thursday, November 12th, 2020, Joseph Denver Palmer Jr., better known to family and friends as "Bud or Buddy", rested his eyes and peacefully passed at the age of 79. Buddy was the epitome of the loving and doting husband to Edith and the coolest dad to his two daughters, Pam and Melissa.

Buddy was born in a small town called Keokee located amongst the beautiful Appalachia Mountains of Virginia on September 10, 1941. He was the son of the late Joseph Denver and Catherine (Bandy) Palmer. In Keokee, working in the coal mines was the way of life, but Buddy's dad had a different plan. He relocated his family to California in the late 1940s to work in the refrigeration industry. Buddy graduated from Merced High School in 1959 and he proudly served in the US Army from 1961-1963.

Buddy was a local General Building Contractor for over 35 years. He was a landmark at the Miles Business Park which formed a long-time friendship with the owner "Uncle" Fred (Honore), as he would call him. After a long day of work, you could always find Buddy at the BBQ Pit or years later at Paul's Place having a cup of coffee with the guys talking shop. He was full of laughs whether telling a story, a one liner or you could have been the recipient of one of his practical jokes which meant Buddy was YOUR friend. Many do not know that it was Buddy that we all waited on as his hair had to be perfectly in place.

Besides his life-long cheerleader & wife Edie, and his daughters that loved him beyond words, Pam (John) Fleming and Melissa Palmer, he will be missed by his grandson's Eric Palmer, Geoffrey Washington (Jalissa), and Parker & Palmer Fleming along with his great-grandchildren Eric Palmer, and Mya & Malik Washington. Buddy also leaves behind his brother Steve (Rita) Palmer as well many nephews and nieces who adored him. He is preceded in death by son Michael Joseph Palmer.

We will miss biscuits & gravy on Sunday mornings, your handmade oatmeal & raisin cookies, not looking or caring at a price tag when gift buying, having to buy the new gadget to get that 1 time job completed, or that two-tone tan you sported around. We will definitely miss your answer to everything – "whatever". Your kindness & generosity, the fun competitiveness, and your time spent with many of us to shadow you, has been echoed from family and friends. You will be so missed.

Buddy will be buried at the San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery on December 4, 2020. Due to COVID restrictions, Buddy's Committal service will be private. We would like to honor Buddy with a Life Celebration at a later date when COVID allows.





