1/1
Joseph Denver "Buddy" Palmer Jr.
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph "Buddy" Denver Palmer Jr.
September 10, 1941 - November 12, 2020
Merced, California - On Thursday, November 12th, 2020, Joseph Denver Palmer Jr., better known to family and friends as "Bud or Buddy", rested his eyes and peacefully passed at the age of 79. Buddy was the epitome of the loving and doting husband to Edith and the coolest dad to his two daughters, Pam and Melissa.
Buddy was born in a small town called Keokee located amongst the beautiful Appalachia Mountains of Virginia on September 10, 1941. He was the son of the late Joseph Denver and Catherine (Bandy) Palmer. In Keokee, working in the coal mines was the way of life, but Buddy's dad had a different plan. He relocated his family to California in the late 1940s to work in the refrigeration industry. Buddy graduated from Merced High School in 1959 and he proudly served in the US Army from 1961-1963.
Buddy was a local General Building Contractor for over 35 years. He was a landmark at the Miles Business Park which formed a long-time friendship with the owner "Uncle" Fred (Honore), as he would call him. After a long day of work, you could always find Buddy at the BBQ Pit or years later at Paul's Place having a cup of coffee with the guys talking shop. He was full of laughs whether telling a story, a one liner or you could have been the recipient of one of his practical jokes which meant Buddy was YOUR friend. Many do not know that it was Buddy that we all waited on as his hair had to be perfectly in place.
Besides his life-long cheerleader & wife Edie, and his daughters that loved him beyond words, Pam (John) Fleming and Melissa Palmer, he will be missed by his grandson's Eric Palmer, Geoffrey Washington (Jalissa), and Parker & Palmer Fleming along with his great-grandchildren Eric Palmer, and Mya & Malik Washington. Buddy also leaves behind his brother Steve (Rita) Palmer as well many nephews and nieces who adored him. He is preceded in death by son Michael Joseph Palmer.
We will miss biscuits & gravy on Sunday mornings, your handmade oatmeal & raisin cookies, not looking or caring at a price tag when gift buying, having to buy the new gadget to get that 1 time job completed, or that two-tone tan you sported around. We will definitely miss your answer to everything – "whatever". Your kindness & generosity, the fun competitiveness, and your time spent with many of us to shadow you, has been echoed from family and friends. You will be so missed.
Buddy will be buried at the San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery on December 4, 2020. Due to COVID restrictions, Buddy's Committal service will be private. We would like to honor Buddy with a Life Celebration at a later date when COVID allows.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
November 28, 2020
Buddy and I went to High School together. He was always a friend and Happy Person to be around. He will be missed by all his classmates. Rest in Peace my Friend. Aaron Andrews
Aaron Andrews
Friend
November 27, 2020
Ohhhhhhhhhhh Buddy what did you go an do now???? Gonna miss you old friend....I remember the last summer I spent at home On Ballantyne Dr, all of us, you, me, Stevie, Helen Thomas, and whoever else was around jumping into my dad's Chevy P/U and taking off to go swimming in one of the local canals and then cruising 17th in the late afternoon...getting our butts home before dinner time.. I met your daughter ,Pam, at my wives niece's a couple of years ago and then later gave you a call, sorry but I never got back over to see you...Gonna miss you Buddy...Even though we didn't see each other after I left Merced for the Marine Corps right after graduation in 58 I never stopped remembering the summer 9f 57 and our god times....
Geralds (Jerry) Caughman
Friend
November 27, 2020
Damn Buddy...What did you go and do now???? Remember the summer of 57 when of us You, Me, Steve, Ricky, Helen Thomas, and anyone else who was around, would jump in the back of my Dad's Chevy P/U and we'd all go swimming in one of the Irrigation canals then cruise 17th till it was time to "get our butts home" for dinner. I left Merced right after graduation in 58, never to return...But I did meet your daughter Pam a couple of years ago at my wives nieces a couple of years ago and I got your tele # from her and we talked briefly...Sorry O didn't make a trip over to see Old Buddy ,Buddy..Guess your going to have to save me a spot next to you.. Gonna Miss ya..................Jerry
Gerald (Jerry)Caughman
Friend
November 27, 2020
Growing up with Pam and Melissa, and my mother working with Edie in the Weaver School office. I had the pleasure of meeting and interacting with Buddy over the years. Knowing the Fondness the girls had of their dad and his genuine personality and great smile, he will be surely missed.

Our sincerest sympathies to Buddy’s family.

Darlene Floriano
Darlene & Joe Floriano
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved