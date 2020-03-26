Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



February 26,1954 -March 10,2020

Joseph Stanley Enos

Joseph was born on February 26,1954 to Joe and Evelyn Enos. Joseph was the youngest of three boys. Joseph loved the farm from an early age. He started farming at 17 and continued to farm all his life. Joseph attended Fresno state then came home to grow sweet potatoes, watermelon, casabas, and almonds over the many years. In his later years he sold Ag Real Estate. With his gift of gab he also did very well at this new profession. Joe talked to so many people over his lifetime. While traveling with Yvette , his wife of 39 years ,he met many friends old and new. When Yvette retired they started doing things on their bucket list. Some of the places they went were Alaska, Hawaii, Mexico by cruise ship. They drove many miles (35 states) to see the US , Yellowstone, Grand Canyon , Carlsbad Caverns, and Avery Island just to mention a few. Joseph is survived by his brother Robert , wife Yvette, daughter Nicole (Tony) , son Jared(Lindsay) four beautiful grandkids Sylas, Scarlett,Roman, Joseph. He loved being with family , friends and enjoyed all the parties they hosted at the ranch. Preceded in death by his parents Joe , Evelyn and brother Michael Enos. There will be a Celebration of Life date to be determined.

www.cvobituaries.com



Joseph Stanley EnosFebruary 26,1954 -March 10,2020Joseph Stanley EnosJoseph was born on February 26,1954 to Joe and Evelyn Enos. Joseph was the youngest of three boys. Joseph loved the farm from an early age. He started farming at 17 and continued to farm all his life. Joseph attended Fresno state then came home to grow sweet potatoes, watermelon, casabas, and almonds over the many years. In his later years he sold Ag Real Estate. With his gift of gab he also did very well at this new profession. Joe talked to so many people over his lifetime. While traveling with Yvette , his wife of 39 years ,he met many friends old and new. When Yvette retired they started doing things on their bucket list. Some of the places they went were Alaska, Hawaii, Mexico by cruise ship. They drove many miles (35 states) to see the US , Yellowstone, Grand Canyon , Carlsbad Caverns, and Avery Island just to mention a few. Joseph is survived by his brother Robert , wife Yvette, daughter Nicole (Tony) , son Jared(Lindsay) four beautiful grandkids Sylas, Scarlett,Roman, Joseph. He loved being with family , friends and enjoyed all the parties they hosted at the ranch. Preceded in death by his parents Joe , Evelyn and brother Michael Enos. There will be a Celebration of Life date to be determined. Published in Merced Sun Star from Mar. 26 to Apr. 1, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Merced Sun Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close