Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph F. Figueroa. View Sign

Joseph F Figueroa

August 15, 1964 – October 14, 2018

On Sunday, October 14, 2018, Joseph Francisco Figueroa closed his eyes for the last time after an incredible battle to liver cancer. This is the only battle I knew my father to ever lose.

Joseph Francisco Figueroa was born on August 15, 1964 in Merced California where he grew up and attended school. He was known as "Figgy" to many of his childhood friends. He met Melissa Rindahl in Brainerd Minnesota during a visit with his brother in 1984. She was his reason to move to Minnesota. They started a family and then got married in 1993.Melissa is the mother of his four children Krystena, Joseph, Liliawna and Manuel. Although they were divorced at the time of his death they remained close. He loved his family with all that he had.

Joseph was a welder and mechanic by trade. He worked in the dairy and cheese industry. He earned a diploma in Truck Driving from Fox Valley Technical College in 2017. One of his proudest days was when he received his CDL to drive trucks. He loved old cars, rock music, summertime and the Vikings.

He is preceded in death by his father Victor Manuel Figueroa, and his brother Victor Manuel Figueroa Jr. He is survived by his mother, Mary C Figueroa; his four children Krystena L Figueroa (32), Joseph Figueroa (27), Liliawna M Figueroa (21) and Manuel V Figueroa (19); grandchildren Jorden (13), Devyn (6), Tia (13), Izaya (7) and Luna (2); Sisters Peggy Macias (Charlie), Carroll Buller (Michelle) and Brother Alberto Figueroa and many nieces and nephews.

Joe, Jose or Joseph as many knew him will be greatly missed. His passing is a tremendous loss for those who knew him and for those who got the opportunity to be loved by him, how lucky you are. There are no words to describe how beautiful he was. He will be sorely missed but impossible to forget.

A memorial in California will be held Thursday, March 14, 2019 at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 1799 Winton Way, Atwater, CA.

www.cvobituaries.com



Joseph F FigueroaAugust 15, 1964 – October 14, 2018On Sunday, October 14, 2018, Joseph Francisco Figueroa closed his eyes for the last time after an incredible battle to liver cancer. This is the only battle I knew my father to ever lose.Joseph Francisco Figueroa was born on August 15, 1964 in Merced California where he grew up and attended school. He was known as "Figgy" to many of his childhood friends. He met Melissa Rindahl in Brainerd Minnesota during a visit with his brother in 1984. She was his reason to move to Minnesota. They started a family and then got married in 1993.Melissa is the mother of his four children Krystena, Joseph, Liliawna and Manuel. Although they were divorced at the time of his death they remained close. He loved his family with all that he had.Joseph was a welder and mechanic by trade. He worked in the dairy and cheese industry. He earned a diploma in Truck Driving from Fox Valley Technical College in 2017. One of his proudest days was when he received his CDL to drive trucks. He loved old cars, rock music, summertime and the Vikings.He is preceded in death by his father Victor Manuel Figueroa, and his brother Victor Manuel Figueroa Jr. He is survived by his mother, Mary C Figueroa; his four children Krystena L Figueroa (32), Joseph Figueroa (27), Liliawna M Figueroa (21) and Manuel V Figueroa (19); grandchildren Jorden (13), Devyn (6), Tia (13), Izaya (7) and Luna (2); Sisters Peggy Macias (Charlie), Carroll Buller (Michelle) and Brother Alberto Figueroa and many nieces and nephews.Joe, Jose or Joseph as many knew him will be greatly missed. His passing is a tremendous loss for those who knew him and for those who got the opportunity to be loved by him, how lucky you are. There are no words to describe how beautiful he was. He will be sorely missed but impossible to forget.A memorial in California will be held Thursday, March 14, 2019 at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 1799 Winton Way, Atwater, CA. Religious Service Information St Anthony's Catholic Church

1799 Winton Way

Atwater, CA 95301

Send Flowers Published in Merced Sun Star on Mar. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Merced Sun Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close