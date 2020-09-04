Joseph Floyd FassNovember 11, 1938 - July 27, 2020Joseph Floyd Fass, of Merced, California, passed away on July 27, 2020.He was born to parents Nash and Elizabeth Fass, on November 11, 1938 in Kingman, Arizona.Joseph joined the United States Navy in 1956 to which he proudly served aboard a Naval Destroyer for 4 years. After an honorable discharge, he went on to become a life long surveying engineer and relocated to California.Joseph is survived by his eldest daughter Anjanette Parker, her husband John Parker, his two grandsons, Christian Long, and Aaron Parker, all from Terre Haute, Indiana. He is also survived by his sister, Linda Heide of Houston, Texas, his brother, Larry Fass of Bouder City, Nevada and many nieces and nephews. Joseph was preceded in death by his parents Nash and Elizabeth Fass, sister Germaine Hedgecoxe, also brothers, George Fass and Charlie Fass.Joseph was known for his love of making wine, creating jewelry, cooking and automobiles. He will forever be remembered as a loving father, son, brother, and friend. He will truly be dearly missed.Memorial services will be held at a later date. The family asks that people make donations in support of suicide prevention in lieu of flowers.