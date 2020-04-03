Joseph Albert Guyette
July 9, 1941 - March 22, 2020
Joseph passed away at the age of 78 surrounded by his loved ones. He was born in Fresno, oldest of 12 children to Harold and Anne Guyette. He is survived by his wife Mary Schulte-Guyette & daughters: Jane Guyette, Julie Guyette-Ferrucci, and Joe'l Guyette-Mueller. Grandkids: Danielle, Ryan, Elizabeth, Nathan & Emma. Siblings: Sr. Mary Elizabeth Guyette, Judy Binz, John Guyette, Ellen Mencarini, Philip Guyette, Stacia O'Neill, Stella Ellgoriaga, Anita Delaney, Andy Guyette(deceased), Harold Guyette & Stephen Guyette.
Joe worked for PG&E for 31 years beginning in Los Banos as a gas serviceman and transferring to Diablo Canyon in San Luis Obispo where he retired. He was known for his big personality, love of family, mechanical ingenuity, collection of tools, humor, strong will, and Catholic faith.
Visit Joe's Memorial page at www.never-gone.com
Published in Merced Sun Star on Apr. 3, 2020