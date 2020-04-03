Joseph Guyette (1941 - 2020)
  • "Joe you won't be forgotten, you Loved your Family and we..."
  • "Dear family please accept my condolence and take courage,..."
  • "I'm so sad to hear of Joe's passing, worked with him for..."
    - Mark Taylor
  • "He fought til the end so he could continue to take care of..."
    - Don & Patty Mueller
  • "I am sorry for your loss. My thoughts, prayers, and..."
    - Dina
Joseph Albert Guyette
July 9, 1941 - March 22, 2020
Joseph passed away at the age of 78 surrounded by his loved ones. He was born in Fresno, oldest of 12 children to Harold and Anne Guyette. He is survived by his wife Mary Schulte-Guyette & daughters: Jane Guyette, Julie Guyette-Ferrucci, and Joe'l Guyette-Mueller. Grandkids: Danielle, Ryan, Elizabeth, Nathan & Emma. Siblings: Sr. Mary Elizabeth Guyette, Judy Binz, John Guyette, Ellen Mencarini, Philip Guyette, Stacia O'Neill, Stella Ellgoriaga, Anita Delaney, Andy Guyette(deceased), Harold Guyette & Stephen Guyette.
Joe worked for PG&E for 31 years beginning in Los Banos as a gas serviceman and transferring to Diablo Canyon in San Luis Obispo where he retired. He was known for his big personality, love of family, mechanical ingenuity, collection of tools, humor, strong will, and Catholic faith.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Apr. 3, 2020
