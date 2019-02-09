Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Joseph Anthony Henderson

October 1, 1977 - February 7, 2019

Joseph Anthony Henderson passed away peacefully on February 7,2019 at the age of 41 after a long and courageous battle with brain cancer. He was born on October 1, 1977 in Hanford, CA to Tony and Susan Henderson. After moving to Lemoore at the age of 7 from Avenal, CA, Joseph attended Lemoore schools and graduated from Lemoore High School in 1995. Joseph moved to Redding where he attended Junior College. He eventually attended Humboldt State University and graduated in 2003 with a Bachelors Degree in Spanish and a minor in Psychology. During his time at Humboldt State University, Joseph spent 3 months with a family in Oaxaca, Mexico to further his education in Spanish. After graduating Humboldt State, Joseph moved back to Lemoore and worked for his father building homes. In 2004, Joseph decided to attend the Fresno Police Academy and graduated #1 in his class. On June 27, 2005, Joseph was hired by the Merced Police Department where he rose quickly within the department. Joseph held many positions including Gang Officer, SWAT Operator, Arrest and Control Instructor and Detective. Joseph loved people. He loved to camp and hike, help his father build homes, play with his son Logan and spend time with his wife, Nery and his beloved dogs, Rogue and Beast. Joseph also loved to volunteer at his church in Merced, St. Patrick's Catholic Church. Joseph lived his life as a man of faith and was an example of Bible verse Ephesians 4:32 "And be kind and compassionate to one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ."e; Joseph is preceded in death by his father Tony Henderson and grandfather Walter Terrio. Joseph is survived by his wife Nery Henderson and son Logan Henderson, his mother Susan Henderson, grandparents Joe and Patricia Henderson and Helen Terrio, his 6 brothers and sisters: John Henderson (Cheri), Krista, Sara, TJ (Jessica), Kaitlyn Harper (James), and Caleigh Henderson, and 13 nephews and nieces. All of these he loved and touched deeply. We will miss him dearly. Visitation will be held at St. Patrick's Catholic Church on Monday, February 11th from 4:00 – 7:00 P.M. A Vigil Rosary Service will be held on Monday at 6:00 P.M. at St.Patrick's. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday at 10:00 A.M. at St.Patrick's Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our Lady of Mercy School, 1400 E. 27th St., Merced, CA 95340 towards tuition for Logan's education. Arrangements are under the direction of Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore.

