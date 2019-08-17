Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ivers & Alcorn Funeral Home - Merced 901 W. Main Street Merced , CA 95340 (209)-722-6201 Viewing 8:30 AM - 9:30 AM St. Patricks Church 671 E. Yosemite Ave. Merced , CA View Map Rosary 9:30 AM St. Patricks Church 671 E. Yosemite Ave. Merced , CA View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Patricks Church 671 E. Yosemite Ave. Merced , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Joseph Phillip Olivarez Sr.

August 23, 1940 - August 8, 2019

Joseph "Joe" P. Olivarez went to be with the Lord on August 8, 2019 at the age of 78. He was born to Salome and Margaret Olivarez on August 23, 1940. Joe was a lifetime resident of Merced, Ca.

He was raised on the Stribling ranch where his father was employed and later so was he. He attended Merced High School and graduated in 1959.

He started his journey as a barber right after he graduated high school. He worked as a barber at a few local barbershops. And then He made his way to Tony's Barber Shop, where he worked for many years before he purchased the shop in 1981. Joe's Barber Shop became an iconic barbershop in Merced and Snelling. He was known as Joe the Barber! He did many first haircuts and also cut hair for local judges, district attorneys, lawmen, ranchers, and farmers, and many more. When you came to the shop, it wasn't just for a haircut, it was the atmosphere. Joe was a barber for 54 years. He retired from the Barbershop in 2014.

Joe's all-time favorite hobby was fishing. He fished every chance he had. He knew all the "spots" to go to. And most of the time you could find him out on his boat at Lake McSwain with family and friends.

He married his high school sweetheart Connie Arias in 1962. Together they had 3 boys-Joey, Michael and Paul. Joe enjoyed taking his family out on camping and fishing trips. Joe also enjoyed his 2 Reno trips a year with his wife, friends, and family.

He is a proud grandpa to Michelle, Savanna, Jazmine, Joseph and Lauren Olivarez. And a proud great-grandpa to Christian Salgado Jr. (his little Mariachi).

He is survived by his loving wife Connie Olivarez of 57 years. His children Michael and Paul (Lisa) Olivarez. Sisters Isabel Sanchez, Jenny Flores, Margaret Olivarez, and Brothers Robert and Ricky Olivarez. Along with many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and his son Joey Olivarez.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, August 19th at St. Patricks Church, 671 E. Yosemite Ave, Merced CA. A viewing will begin at 8:30 am at St. Patrick's Church. Rosary begins at 9:30 am with Mass following at 10 am. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery, Merced, Ca. A reception will follow at St. Patrick's Parish Hall.

