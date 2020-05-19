Joseph Plagenza
1959 - 2020
Joseph Plagenza II
May 2, 1959- May 12,2020
Joseph Plagenza II a loving father and grandfather has gone home to join his mother, father and maker in heaven. He was born to Rose and Joseph Plagenza on May 2nd 1959. He has lived on Healy Rd in rural Merced for all his 61 yrs of life. He farmed corn, hay and alfalfa and was a contributing member of the Merced County agriculture community. You could find Joe on the back 40 with grandkids on the tractor or helping a neighbor with their crops. He will be greatly missed. May he rest in God's Acres. He is survived by siblings Salvatore, Joanne, Patricia, Donna, Marie and Anthony. His wife Shelly, son Rodney and daughter Christina. Grandchildren RodneyJr., Alexander, Dustin, Mya, Victoria, Robert, Aliyah, Nikolas, Breanna and Joseph. Friends and family will be notified of a celebration of life at a later date.
www.cvobituaries.com


Published in Merced Sun Star on May 19, 2020.
