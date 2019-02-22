Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Rose. View Sign

Joseph Anthony RoseJuly 28,1929- February 11,2019On the morning of Monday, February 11, 2019, Joseph Anthony Rose ("Joe") passed through the gates of Heaven to be reunited with his loving parents, Mary and Joseph Rose; his beautiful wife, Leonore Rose; adoring sons, Joseph Rose Jr. and John Klups; beloved siblings, Anthony Rose, Edward Rose, Clifford Rose, Agnes Pimentel, Lucy Rose, Lena Holmes, Bernice Roberts; and brothers-in-law, Larry Hunt and Randy Lapadula. Raised in San Leandro, Joe attended Catholic school and joined the Navy Reserves in 1948 as a high school graduate. He later enlisted in the United States Army , which he proudly served from 1951-1956. Even though he was no stranger to tragedy, losing his father at age 12 and his mother at age 20, Joe had an amazing sense of humor. He was well-known for his contagious laugh and smile that could light up any room. These qualities are what caught Leonore's eye, and together they shared the love of a lifetime, which was made sweeter by their six children and extended family. The Rose family lived throughout the Central Valley and Bay Area, before Joe and Leonore settled in Le Grand. Joe was involved with the Chowchilla Festas, where he served as President. A fun-loving and hardworking man his whole life, Joe also loved square dancing with his wife at every opportunity; collecting hats, angels, and coins; and rolling up his sleeves to fix just about anything. He partnered with his brother-in-law, Hank Pimentel in Chowchilla for a number of years at Hank's Garage; worked on his father-in-law, Fred Nunes' dairy for several years after that, and then became a diesel mechanic at Double "D" Transportation until he retired at the age of 71. Joe is lovingly remembered by his family as a happy man who always had a joke ready, a smile waiting, and brought joy to others wherever he went. He is survived by his children: Richard Klups, Rebecca Carballo (Edward), Steven Klups Sr. (Chrissy), and George Rose (Vanessa); 16 grandchildren, 11 (soon to be 12) great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law: Lois Hunt, Linda Pratt, Emma Singer (Michael), and Susan Lapadula; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.Joe's funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, 459 W 21st St, Merced, CA. Vigil Prayer Service will begin at 8:30 a.m., followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 9 a.m and inurnment at Snelling Pioneer Cemetery. We invite friends and family to celebrate and honor Joe's life in the Merced Elks Lodge , 1910 M St, Merced, CA, at 12:30 p.m. Published in Merced Sun Star on Feb. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Elks Lodge U.S. Army Return to today's Obituaries for Merced Sun Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

