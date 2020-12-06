Josephine Hagle

September 21, 1921 - November 26, 2020

Orland, California - Josephine "Jo" Merilyn Hagle (nee Bowen) was born in Fresno, CA to William and Ethel Bowen. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Clifford Hagle, sister June King, and daughters Lynda Wheeler (Stan), Judy Criswell (Darrel), and Pennie Capps (Ken).

Jo worked for Charleston School for 20 years and was an active member of Eastern Star, Tops, and Angels on Wheels. She volunteered regularly at the hospital in Los Banos. Jo enjoyed traveling with friends and family, including many trips to Texas to deer hunt. She kept busy knitting, sewing, crocheting, and reading. She was always making new friends, loved to swap stories, and especially enjoyed visits from her grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren.

Jo lived in Los Banos for 64 years before moving in with her son in Corning, CA when she needed more assistance. She spent her last years at Westhaven Christian Senior Living in Orland, CA where she was known for her bright pink hair, in-charge personality, and impressive technological skills, including Facebook and the ability to text...on a flip phone!

She is survived by her son Richard Wayne Hagle, daughter-in-law Connie Mize Hagle, 10 grandchildren (Nancy Marriott, Shelli Criswell, Kim Survera, Stacy Wheeler, Darra Dill, Brian Hagle, Joel Wheeler, Robyn Hagle, Kendee Burge, and Ben Capps), 15 great grandchildren, and 4 great great grandchildren.

Jo is remembered for her loving, non-judgmental nature and her inspiring ability to persevere. She will be missed dearly.





