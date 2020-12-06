1/2
Josephine Hagle
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Josephine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Josephine Hagle
September 21, 1921 - November 26, 2020
Orland, California - Josephine "Jo" Merilyn Hagle (nee Bowen) was born in Fresno, CA to William and Ethel Bowen. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Clifford Hagle, sister June King, and daughters Lynda Wheeler (Stan), Judy Criswell (Darrel), and Pennie Capps (Ken).
Jo worked for Charleston School for 20 years and was an active member of Eastern Star, Tops, and Angels on Wheels. She volunteered regularly at the hospital in Los Banos. Jo enjoyed traveling with friends and family, including many trips to Texas to deer hunt. She kept busy knitting, sewing, crocheting, and reading. She was always making new friends, loved to swap stories, and especially enjoyed visits from her grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren.
Jo lived in Los Banos for 64 years before moving in with her son in Corning, CA when she needed more assistance. She spent her last years at Westhaven Christian Senior Living in Orland, CA where she was known for her bright pink hair, in-charge personality, and impressive technological skills, including Facebook and the ability to text...on a flip phone!
She is survived by her son Richard Wayne Hagle, daughter-in-law Connie Mize Hagle, 10 grandchildren (Nancy Marriott, Shelli Criswell, Kim Survera, Stacy Wheeler, Darra Dill, Brian Hagle, Joel Wheeler, Robyn Hagle, Kendee Burge, and Ben Capps), 15 great grandchildren, and 4 great great grandchildren.
Jo is remembered for her loving, non-judgmental nature and her inspiring ability to persevere. She will be missed dearly.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
December 3, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
December 3, 2020
Sorry to hear of the passing of Jo. She was a wonderful person with a beautiful heart. Rip Jo.
Trisha Abshire
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved