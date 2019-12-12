Joshua Abraham Lopez
Mar 25, 1969 - Nov 22, 2019
Joshua Abraham Lopez, age 50, passed away unexpectedly in his home on Friday, November 22nd, 2019. He was a devoted father and a loving husband. He was also an exceptional mentor during his 18 years working at the U.S. Penitentiary in Atwater.
Josh is preceded in death by his firstborn son, Joshua Abraham Lopez III, who died on December 24th, 2007, as well as his father, Joshua Grajeda Lopez, who died on July 14th, 2011.
He is survived by his wife, Maria Jessie Sabala Lopez, and four children: Carlos (30), Jessica (13), Josh (7), and Joseph (6). Additionally, he leaves behind his mother, Viola Lopez, six siblings, and two grandchildren.
As author Mitch Albom once wrote, "Life has to end. Love doesn't." And, without a doubt, our love for Josh will endure.
Memorial Services will be held at St. Patrick's Church at 671 E. Yosemite Ave in Merced.
December 13th:
5pm-8pm Visitation
6 pm Rosary
December 14th:
8:30am Rosary
9am Mass
10am Burial at Cavalry Cemetery
11am Celebration of Life
Published in Merced Sun Star on Dec. 12, 2019