Joyce Allen KempsonJan 31, 1941-Aug 14, 2020Joyce Allen Kempson passed away peacefully on Friday, August 14, 2020 at the age of 79. Joyce was born on January 31, 1941, in Merced, Ca. to Tom and Lula Allen and grew up in Chowchilla, Ca. Joyce worked for many years for the Madera Automatic Transmission that her brother, Chuck Allen, owned. She later retired and moved to Abbott, Texas in 2004, where she bought a small grocery store. After running it for a few years, she eventually sold the store to Willie Nelson. Joyce loved her family. She took much pride and happiness in her 4 grandchildren and two great grandchildren. She also loved a good casino. She was preceded in death by her ex-husband Jimmie Beck; husband Keith Kempson; her brothers Raymond, Chuck, Gene, and infant sister, Annie; and her grandson Bradley Carrell. She is survived by her five children, Frank (Maria) Beck; Sherrie (Mark) Pierce; Jimmie Beck Jr; Julie (Roger) Kaska; Jason (Renae) Kempson; four grandchildren Amanda, Anthony, Karli, Taylor; and two great grandchildren, Kyra and Raegan.