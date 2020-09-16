1/1
Joyce Kempson
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joyce Allen Kempson
Jan 31, 1941-Aug 14, 2020
Joyce Allen Kempson passed away peacefully on Friday, August 14, 2020 at the age of 79. Joyce was born on January 31, 1941, in Merced, Ca. to Tom and Lula Allen and grew up in Chowchilla, Ca. Joyce worked for many years for the Madera Automatic Transmission that her brother, Chuck Allen, owned. She later retired and moved to Abbott, Texas in 2004, where she bought a small grocery store. After running it for a few years, she eventually sold the store to Willie Nelson. Joyce loved her family. She took much pride and happiness in her 4 grandchildren and two great grandchildren. She also loved a good casino. She was preceded in death by her ex-husband Jimmie Beck; husband Keith Kempson; her brothers Raymond, Chuck, Gene, and infant sister, Annie; and her grandson Bradley Carrell. She is survived by her five children, Frank (Maria) Beck; Sherrie (Mark) Pierce; Jimmie Beck Jr; Julie (Roger) Kaska; Jason (Renae) Kempson; four grandchildren Amanda, Anthony, Karli, Taylor; and two great grandchildren, Kyra and Raegan.
www.cvobituaries.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chowchilla News on Sep. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved