Juan CastilloJan 26, 1955 - Aug 14, 2020Juan Castillo was born in McAllen, Texas to Clemente and Erclia Castillo on January 26, 1955. He passed away in Merced on August 14, 2020.Juan loved Mexican music, his pocket full of change, and long travels to Portland, Oregon and Oxnard, California with his nephew Angel C. Castillo and nieces Angelina, Arleen, Audrea, Annette Alberta Castillo, Emily Aguirre, and Marlene Harden.Juan was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his brother Angel Castillo. Juan is now home with Mom and Dad.Visitation and viewing for Juan will be held on Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 PM at Whitton Family Funeral Service in Merced. Recitation of the Holy Rosary for will be held on August 28, 2020 at 8:30 AM, with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:00 AM at St. Patrick's Catholic Church. Burial will immediately follow at Calvary Cemetery.