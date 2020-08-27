1/1
Juan Castillo
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Juan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Juan Castillo
Jan 26, 1955 - Aug 14, 2020
Juan Castillo was born in McAllen, Texas to Clemente and Erclia Castillo on January 26, 1955. He passed away in Merced on August 14, 2020.
Juan loved Mexican music, his pocket full of change, and long travels to Portland, Oregon and Oxnard, California with his nephew Angel C. Castillo and nieces Angelina, Arleen, Audrea, Annette Alberta Castillo, Emily Aguirre, and Marlene Harden.
Juan was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his brother Angel Castillo. Juan is now home with Mom and Dad.
Visitation and viewing for Juan will be held on Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 PM at Whitton Family Funeral Service in Merced. Recitation of the Holy Rosary for will be held on August 28, 2020 at 8:30 AM, with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:00 AM at St. Patrick's Catholic Church. Burial will immediately follow at Calvary Cemetery.
www.cvobituaries.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Rosary
08:30 AM
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
AUG
27
Visitation
05:00 PM
Whitton Family Funeral Service
Send Flowers
AUG
28
Mass of Christian Burial
09:00 AM
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
AUG
28
Burial
Calvary Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Whitton Family Funeral Service
740 W. 19th St.
Merced, CA 95340
209-384-1119
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved