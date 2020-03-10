Juan Prieto Alarcon
59, Maryville, Missouri formerly of Sheridan, Missouri died unexpectedly at his home in Maryville, Saturday, March 7, 2022.
He was the son of the late Eusebio and Guadalupe (Prieto) Alarcon.
Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, 13, 2020 at the Sheridan Christian Church. Pastor Jeff Blaine officiating. Burial will be in the Vanskyock addition of the Sheridan Cemetery. Family and friends will have a celebration of life for Juan at the Sheridan Community Building following the committal services.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Mar. 10, 2020