Our beloved Juana "Janey" Maria Casanova has passed away peacefully with her family by her side. At the age of 62.She was born in Merced April 19,1958 the youngest daughter of the late Manuel and Dolores Casanova preceded by her sister Elva Soria. She graduated from Merced High School in 1976 and worked for the Merced City School District for 22 years at the age of 18 as a Teacher Assistant. She enjoyed being around family, always had a good outlook on life and was very spiritual and was loved by all of her nieces and nephews, she will be missed greatly.Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 6pm- 7pm followed by a Rosary at 7pm at Ivers & Alcorn Funeral Chapel in Merced.Funeral Mass will be held at 12pm on Friday, July 10, 2020 at St. Patrick's Church with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery in Merced.