Juanita Ramirez
August 21, 1939 - September 23, 2019
Juanita, 80, of Planada, was born in Tornillo, Texas. She would later marry and move to Arizona where she would give birth to her 7 children. They would again move to Planada where she would raise her family. Juanita was a member of the Planada Sacred Heart Church, retired as a Teacher in the Planada Child Development and made many lifelong friends. Her greatest joy in life was her family, she loved to dance, sing and listen to Mariachi.
Juanita was preceded in death by her parents Abran and Petra, 6 brothers; Luis, David, Nicolas, Simon, Miguel, and Diego. She is survived by her 7 children; Samuel Ramirez of Arizona, Robert Ramirez of Planada (Ana), Nickie Hartwell (Mike) of Planada, Elsie Ramirez of Texas, Felipe Ramirez, Jr. (Yolanda) of Planada, Vicente Ramirez of Planada and Cecilia Ramirez of Planada. Juanita was a beloved grandmother to 19 and great grandmother "GG" to 29 and loved dearly by her many nephews and nieces.
Rosary will be held on Friday, September 27th at 7:00 pm at Planada Sacred Heart Church, 9317 Amistad Avenue, Planada. Funeral services will be held at Planada Sacred Heart Church at 9:00 am on Saturday, September 28th, following with burial at Plainsburg Cemetery.
Published in Merced Sun Star from Sept. 25 to Sept. 27, 2019