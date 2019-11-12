Juanita Ann Hurtado Sigala
June 16, 1963 - November 6, 2019
On November 6th, 2019 God received another angel with family at her side. Juanita was a long time resident of Planada, CA. She attended local schools and Merced College.
Juanita was preceded in death by her grandparents. She is survived by husband Vicente(Hunny Bunny), daughter Jessica(Tca), son Vicente(Chente), her parents Julia Fimbrez and Joe Hurtado, her siblings along with many loved ones.
Juanita spent most of her time being at the Hurtado Ranch, gardening, dancing, camping, and fishing with her Hunny Bunny. Music and dancing was in her blood, although she was timid, she'd always break out in dance, especially to cumbias. Her dream came true of having met Ramon Ayala. She loved laughing and having the most fun with her funny beautiful children. Her loving Hunny Bunny will always remember getaways to the beach, and the little cariños. She was an amazing office clerk at Gracey Elementary school for 15 years, as well as having worked at the local hospital.
Mama's kindness will forever be embedded in our souls, her smile was the most radiant and full of life. Her strength was strong enough to hold the world.
Family & friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Tuesday, November 12th from 5pm-9pm at Ivers & Alcorn Funeral Home, 901 W Main St, Merced. A celebratory mass will be held on Wednesday Nov. 13th @ 10:00 am at St. Patrick's Church, burial to follow, Calvary Cemetery.
Special thanks to all her doctors, Hinds Hospice and all medical care personnel for their kindness and generosity during her battle with cancer.
Published in Merced Sun Star from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019