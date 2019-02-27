Juanita Smith
Jan 16, 1935 ~ Feb 24, 2019
Juanita Smith was born on January 16, 1935 and entered into her rest on February 24, 2019 reaching the age of 84.
She was married to Allen H. Smith "Smitty" for 53 years.
She is survived by Kay Kosirog and the late Albert Kosirog, Faunsdale, AL; Vicki and Rodney Schmidt, Winton, CA; grandchildren: Krisann and London Koehn, Livingston, CA; Craig and Lisa Schmidt, Winton CA; Tanya and Sidney Koehn, Chickasha, OK; Shawna and Shawn Koehn, Guntersville, AL; four great grandsons and two great granddaughters.
Family and friends are invited to attend the services at the Church of God in Christ, Mennonite, 7099 California St. Winton, CA. The visitation will be held Thursday, February 28th from 4:30-7pm and the funeral service will be held Friday March 1st at 1pm. Burial to follow at Winton District Cemetery 7651 W Almond Ave. Winton, CA.
www.cvobituaries.com
Wilson Family Funeral Home
1290 Winton Way
Atwater, CA 95301
(209) 358-7700
Published in Merced Sun Star on Feb. 27, 2019