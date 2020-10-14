Judith (Judy) Louise CookMay 7th 1945- October 6th 2020Judith (Judy) Louise Cook, Age 75, Born in Clearlake California on May 7th 1945. Judy passed away surrounded by her family in Delhi, CA. on October 6th 2020. Judy lived in Delhi with her family for 65 years. Judy worked for Roger Brothers in Livingston, CA and then finished her career with J.R. Woods where she met lifelong friends while working in the Scale House. Judy was also known as "Mamaw" to her grandkids and great-grandkids and everyone that knew her. She is proceeded in death by her parents Lib and Wilma Grissom, her daughter, Dorinda Cook, Judy's Husband Jerry Cook, and her former daughter-in-law Susan Cook. She is survived by her two kids Terry Cook (Debbie) and Jerenda Oliver (Jeff), her grandkids Kendra (Narsiso), Mandy, Kaylie, Kyler, great-grandkids, Dominic, Brayden, Eli, Lexie, Addie and Riley. Brother Billy Grissom (Jahn) and nieces Kim (Paul) and Michelle (Simon). Visitation will be held on Saturday October 17, 2020 at Wilson Funeral Home 1290 N. Winton Way Atwater, CA 95301 from 10am-12pm with graveside following at 1:00pm, Winton Cemetery 7651 Almond Ave, Winton Ca 95388. There will be a Celebration of her Life held at the Sousa Residence 5460 Kilroy Rd Hilmar, Ca 95324 at 3:00pm. Donations can be made in her name at Community Hospice of Modesto.