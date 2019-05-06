Guest Book View Sign Service Information Central Presbyterian Church 1920 Canal St Merced, CA 95340 Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Central Presbyterian Church Merced , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Judith Joyce (Riggs)

March 4, 1939 - May 2, 2019

Judith Joyce (Riggs) Smith (80) passed away peacefully in her own home after a courageous 3-year battle with cancer. Judy was born in San Francisco, but moved to Merced where she attended schools and graduated from Merced High School in 1957. Judy was a fierce competitor when it came to playing Duplicate Bridge, one of her favorite activities. She played in tournaments in Arizona, California, Oregon, Washington, and Alaska. She attained one of her goals by winning over 1,000 Master Points, earning her the title of Silver Life Master. Judy also enjoyed traveling and was able to see much of the world through various tours and cruises that took her to six out of the seven continents. She loved gardening and was known for her delicious jellies, cobblers, and pies.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth Riggs and Mildred (Crookham) Riggs. She is survived by her loving husband of nearly 61 years, Gary Smith, their four children, Steven Smith (Lisa), Daniel Smith (Michelle), Andrew Smith (Rachelle), Sheryl Garman (Bob), seven grandchildren, Brianna Kirk (Alex), Ryan Smith, Alex Smith, Rebecca Smith, Jason Smith, Jake Garman, Kate Garman, and two great-grandchildren, Otis and Rayland Kirk. Judy is also survived by her four siblings Curtis Riggs (Gaye), Karen Davey (Erwin), Kathy Hassett (Flip), Kraig Riggs (Robin), and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Judy's life as a beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend will be held Saturday, May 11, at 1PM at Central Presbyterian Church in Merced. She lived a happy, adventurous life, was well-loved, and will be forever missed and held dear in the hearts of those who knew her.

In lieu of flowers, Judy's family requests donations in her name to the Or Bristol-Hospice in Merced.

www.cvobituaries.com



Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.